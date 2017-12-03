Tennis Greats Sharapova, Williams to Hit Silver Screen in Ocean's 8 Flick

The tennis superstars will briefly appear in Ocean's 8, Hollywood’s much-anticipated all-female heist comedy and a reboot of the Ocean's trilogy, starring George Clooney and Matt Damon.
It will be the first foray onto the big screen by Russia’s five-time Grand Slam champion and the second for Williams, who starred in Beyonce’s 2016 Sorry video.
Ocean’s 8 will hit theaters across the United States on June 8, 2018.
Maria Sharapova has competed on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tour since 2001. She has been ranked world No. 1 in singles by the WTA on five separate occasions and is one of ten women, and the only Russian, to hold the career Grand Slam.
She is also an Olympic medalist having earned silver for Russia in women’s singles at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
Williams holds the most Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles combined amongst active players. Her record of 39 Grand Slam titles puts her third on the all-time list.
