Mueller Reassigned Top FBI Agent From Russia 'Witch Hunt' Probe - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Top FBI agent, Peter Strzok was removed from the investigation in the summer after text messages, in which he expressed opinions that could be construed as critical of Trump, were discovered, the New York Times newspaper reported, citing people "briefed on the matter."

The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General said in a statement on Saturday that, as it stated in January, it was reviewing allegations regarding DOJ and FBI actions and aimed to determine, in particular, "whether certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations."

"The OIG has been reviewing allegations involving communications between certain individuals, and will report its findings regarding those allegations promptly upon completion of the review of them," the Office of the Inspector General said.

Strzok, FBI deputy head of counterintelligence, is reportedly considered one of the top FBI investigators. He had been actively involved in the investigation into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information via her private email account.

The FBI and Mueller haven't yet commented on the media report.

While Trump has called the investigation into his campaign team alleged collusion with Russia conducted separately by Mueller and the Senate a "witch hunt," numerous Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly refuted the claims of Moscow's alleged inteference in the US presidential election, pointing out that they remain unsubstantiated.

So far Mueller charges four members of the Trump campaign, with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleading guilty this week over lying to the FBI. As a result of the first charges brought by the special prosecutor as part of the Russia probe, former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates placed under house arrest over charges on 12 counts, including tax evasion. In addition, former foreign policy adviser George Papadopolous admitted lying to the FBI over a meeting with a London-based professor, who had allegedly promised to put him in contact with people allegedly possessing "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.