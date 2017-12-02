Uproar as US Teacher Calls for Arrest of Disabled Muslim Child Over 'Terrorism'

A spokesperson for the school said that it couldn’t provide any personal information on the issue, as it violated privacy law. The controversial move has prompted harsh criticism on social media.

A US teacher has branded Mohammad Suleiman, a six-year-old child with Down's syndrome, a "terrorist," FOX 26 News reported.

The incident occurred at C. J. Harris Elementary School in Pearland, Texas, after a substitute teacher allegedly called the police earlier this week, claiming that the child said "Allah" and "boom" in the class.

At the same time, the child's father Maher Suleiman said that the boy was born with Down's syndrome, had intellectual difficulties and couldn't speak.

"She claimed he was a terrorist," Maher said, adding that "this is so stupid, it's discrimination. Actually, it's not implied discrimination, it's actual discrimination."

The accusations against the special needs boy reportedly prompted two investigations, one by the police and another by Child Protective Services. However, later the Pearland Police Department said that the case didn't require any police involvement.

The media report has ignited uproar online, with numerous Twitter users expressing outrage over the teacher's behavior, calling it "discrimination."

