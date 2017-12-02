Register
10:02 GMT +303 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    State Sen. Ruben J. Kihuen, D-Nev., speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Thursday, July 28, 2016

    Sexed Up: US Congressman’s Horny Antics Threaten Career

    © AP Photo/ Paul Sancya
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Ruben Kihuen, a first-term member of the US House of Representatives, is being urged by his fellow Democrats in Congress to step down amid allegations that he sexually harassed one of his campaign aides.

    The woman, identified only as Samantha, said that the Nevada representative had propositioned her for dates and sex and twice touched her thighs without consent.

    “In Congress, no one should face sexual harassment in order to work in an office or in a campaign. The young woman’s documented account is convincing, and I commend her for the courage it took to come forward,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

    She added that in view of such “upsetting allegations” Congressman Kihuen should tender his resignation.

    Charlie Rose
    © AP Photo/ Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
    US TV Host Charlie Rose Suspended Over Multiple Harassment Allegations
    Meanwhile, Ruben Kihuen has expressed regret to the woman, whom he described as “a valued member of my team,” for making her feel uncomfortable.

    “I sincerely apologize for anything that I may have said or done that made her feel uncomfortable. I take this matter seriously as it is not indicative of who I am,” Kihuen said in a statement.

    Kihuen’s case adds to the list of fellow legislators on Capitol Hill whose sexual misconduct has thrown their political future in serious doubt.

    House member John Conyers is under similar pressure from his fellow Democrats to stand down after he was accused of sexually harassing several female aides.

    READ MORE: Two US Lawmakers' Careers Called Into Question Amid Sex Misconduct Claims

    Minnesota Senator Alan Franken, who is also a writer and comedian, was recently accused by model, sportscaster and radio host Leeann Tweeden of kissing her and then groping her while she was asleep.

    In November, The Washington Post reported that the Republican Party's Alabama senate candidate, Roy Moore, preyed on teenagers when he was in his 30s.

    Eight women have come forward with sexual misconduct or assault allegations against Moore.

    Related:

    House Democratic Leader: Trump's Election Evoked a Wave of Sex Scandals in US
    Two US Lawmakers' Careers Called Into Question Amid Sex Misconduct Claims
    US TV Host Charlie Rose Suspended Over Multiple Harassment Allegations
    Tags:
    accusations, sexual misconduct, Congressman, US Congress, Al Franken, Nancy Pelosi, Ruben Kihuen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok