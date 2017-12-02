Register
10:05 GMT +303 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian flag flies at half mast at the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California (File)

    Russian Envoy to US Visits Seized Property in San Francisco

    © AFP 2017/ Josh Edelson
    US
    Get short URL
    3131

    Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the representatives of the State Department caused no obstacles to the Russian diplomats while they were looking at the compounds in San Francisco from the outside.

    SAN FRANCISCO (Sputnik) — Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that he was able to view from outside the seized diplomatic properties in San Francisco, California and is determined to do his best to return.

    "Today I visited a compound… I looked at my building, my building because it's a Russian building, still it's a Russian property," Antonov Said during a meeting with Stanford University students on Friday. "Then I visited compound around building where my Consul General was living."

    When asked whether there were any obstacles while he was looking at the diplomatic property seized by the US authorities, Antonov told Sputnik "No."

    The Russian ambassador has also visited the office of Russia's state-owned technology company RUSNANO, which implements the government's policy in the development of nanotechnologies in Russia in the US state of California and met with the students at the Stanford University, where he also talked to former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

    McFaul's Reveals His Position on Seizure of Russia's Diplomatic Property

    As former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul told Sputnik, the United States should provide an explanation to Russia for its decisions to seize Russian diplomatic property.

    A car with diplomatic license plates drives out of a compound near Glen Cove, N.Y., on Long Island on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Russia maintains this and another weekend retreat for its United Nations diplomats about an hour's drive outside New York City — each in one of Long Island's old Gold Coast mansions. U.S. officials didn't clarify which of the two countryside compounds would be closed
    © AP Photo/ Alexander F. Yuan
    Russia Continues Work on Lawsuit Against US Over Diplomatic Property
    When asked whether he considered these decisions to be wrong, McFaul said, "I am just not a lawyer, so I don't know what's right and wrong. I do think, you know, if we confiscate that property, then we at least owe him [Anotonov] an explanation for that."

    On September 2, the United States shut down Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in New York City and in Washington, DC. US officials said the move came in response to Moscow's earlier offer to Washington to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States. The US security services subsequently entered the premises to perform searches.

    Russia said that such actions constituted a violation of international law, including the Vienna convention on diplomatic and consular relations, and pledged to sue the US authorities.

    Related:

    Okinawa’s Parliament Bans US Aircraft Flights Over Private Property - Reports
    Tensions Remain Even as US Returns Russian Flags Taken From Diplomatic Property
    Moscow Selecting Law Firm for Lawsuit Over Diplomatic Property Seizure by US
    Russia Unlikely to See Justice in US Courts Over Diplomatic Property Dispute
    Tags:
    Anatoly Antonov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok