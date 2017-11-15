Two People Killed as Result of Shooting in Town of Worthington, Ohio - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two people were reportedly killed and one more injured on Wednesday as a result of a shooting in the town of Worthington in the US state of Ohio.
The incident occurred at about 06:30 GMT at Monkey’s Bar and Grill, according to NBC4i.
Large police presence at shooting scene in Worthington @wsyx6 @fox28columbus pic.twitter.com/z7jyqWmuB1— Kelly Matter (@Kmatter66) 15 ноября 2017 г.
Police reportedly found one victim in the parking lot and another one at the front door of the bar, with the injured man, whose condition is unknown, being transferred to the Riverside Methodist Hospital.
First homicide in Worthington in 12 years, per Worthington PD. Monkey's Bar is just inside Worthington city limits. More throughout the morning on @nbc4. pic.twitter.com/1vl3NQugYB— Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) 15 ноября 2017 г.
There has so far been no information about the perpetrator of the shooting and the motive.
The shooting comes just a day after at least four have reportedly been killed in a shooting at a school in California.
The Issue of Mass Shooting in US
The shooting in Sutherland Springs came about a month after another gunman opened fire on concert-goers in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 others. The two shootings are among the deadliest in the United States in nearly 70 years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)