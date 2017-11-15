Register
15 November 2017
    Buildings on the western side of the 600 block of High Street (U.S. Route 23) in downtown Worthington, Ohio, US

    Two People Killed as Result of Shooting in Town of Worthington, Ohio - Reports

    CC0 / Nyttend / Worthington
    US
    0 121 0 0

    The shooting occurred less than 24 hours since a similar incident at an elementary school in California's Tehama County.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two people were reportedly killed and one more injured on Wednesday as a result of a shooting in the town of Worthington in the US state of Ohio.

    The incident occurred at about 06:30 GMT at Monkey’s Bar and Grill, according to NBC4i.

    Police reportedly found one victim in the parking lot and another one at the front door of the bar, with the injured man, whose condition is unknown, being transferred to the Riverside Methodist Hospital.

    There has so far been no information about the perpetrator of the shooting and the motive.

    The shooting comes just a day after at least four have reportedly been killed in a shooting at a school in California.

    The Issue of Mass Shooting in US

    US Police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    At Least Three Reportedly Killed in Shooting at School in California (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    The shootings occured amid a series of similar incidents of different scope in the US — with one of the latest occurring earlier this month in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when an Air Force veteran Devin Kelley opened fire at the First Baptist, killing 26 people and wounding 20, including an eight month pregnant woman and a seven-year-old child.

    The shooting in Sutherland Springs came about a month after another gunman opened fire on concert-goers in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 others. The two shootings are among the deadliest in the United States in nearly 70 years.

