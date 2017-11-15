Register
15:20 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Police investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in Manhattan, New York, US, November 1, 2017.

    Visa Lottery Opened America's Door to Six Foreigners With Terror Links - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly
    US
    Get short URL
    0 78 0 0

    The US green card lottery program has come under scrutiny in the wake of the October terrorist attack in New York by an Uzbek citizen who won residency through the program.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least six individuals with suspected links to terror resettled in the United States through the Diversity Visa Waiver Program known as the visa lottery, the Fox News broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the US presidential administration.

    The visa lottery came under fire after the October 31 ramming attack in New York, which killed eight people and injured 11 others, that was perpetrated by Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov, who won US residency in the visa lottery.

    READ MORE: Syrians More Easily Get to US Through Visa Lottery Than Refugee Program

    Along with Saipov, five more winners of the visa lottery had links to terror groups, the Fox News broadcaster reported.

    One of them, another Uzbek citizen Abdurasul Juraboev was sentenced to 15 years in jail over links to the Daesh terror group several days before Saipov’s attack.

    Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York, NY, U.S., October 31, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid
    Trump Claims Suspect in NYC Attack 'Came Through' Visa Lottery Program
    Another winner of the visa lottery, citizen of Pakistan Syed Haris Ahmed was convicted of terror activities in 2009. Egyptian national Hesham Mohamed Ali Hedayet, who received the right to settle in the United States through his wife’s victory in the visa lottery, opened fire at the El Al Airlines ticket counter at the Los Angeles International Airport in 2002, killing two people and injuring three more.

    Pakistani national Imran Mandhai, whose parents received permanent legal status due to the visa lottery, pleaded guilty to plotting a bombing attack on the National Guard Armory and electrical power substation near Miami. One more case cited by the presidential administration includes the deportation of Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a US leader of the Hamas Palestinian movement, in 1997 over his involvement in terror activities.

    In light of the New York terror attack, which claimed the lives of eight people, Trump vowed to terminate the Diversity Immigration Lottery and said that it was necessary to get rid of chain migration stressing that he would ask the Congress to start working on this issue immediately.

    READ MORE: Trump Vows to Terminate Green Card Lottery After NY Attack

    The visa lottery was introduced under the Immigration Act adopted in 1990 and aimed at giving immigrants from "underrepresented countries" the opportunity to live, study and work in the US as permanent residents. The program makes 55,000 Permanent Resident cards available every year.

    Related:

    Turkish PM Lashes Out at US for Letting Armed Daesh Terrorists Leave Raqqa
    US Gov’t: Islamic Terrorists Might Use Weaponized Drones to Stage Attacks
    Authorities in Niger Using West's 'War on Terror' to 'Leverage Resources'
    US Interested in Niger as a 'Front in Its Global War on Terror,' Analyst Says
    Syrian Kurds: Our US Relations Are Limited to the Fight Against Terrorism
    US Homeland Security Chief Warns Terrorists Plotting New 9/11-Style Attack
    Tags:
    Green Card, lottery, terrorist, New York truck attack, Sayfullo Saipov, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok