Register
12:57 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Harvey Weinstein seen the Chopard Party at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 19, 2014

    Scandal Without End: Harvey Weinstein Now Faces Sexual Battery Lawsuit

    © AP Photo/ Arthur Mola/Invision
    US
    Get short URL
    0 32 0 0

    Adding a new twist to the sex scandals swirling around top show biz figures and politicians on both sides of the Atlantic, an unnamed actress has accused the disgraced ex-Miramax Harvey Weinstein of sexual battery in a Beverly Hills hotel rooms in 2015 and 2016.

    The actress, identified only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, insists that in the first case in 2015, when Weinsten invited her to his hotel room to discuss her part in a television series his company was producing at the time, he held her against her will and forced her to watch him as he masturbated in front of her, the Associated Press reported.

    In this April 19, 2015 file photo, Paz de la Huerta attends the Tribeca Film Festival world premiere of Bare at the SVA Theatre in New York
    © AP Photo/ Andy Kropa/Invision, File
    Prison in the Air: NYPD Building 'Credible' Case Against Weinstein for Raping Paz de la Huerta
    In the second incident in 2016, after the woman agreed to meet him in the same hotel to discuss the role again, Weinstein allegedly pushed her onto the bed, then proceeded to perform oral sex on her and masturbated on her.

    According to the lawsuit, the woman managed to break free and flee the room.

    A representative for Weinstein has said in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

    READ MORE: Spacey Pulled From Upcoming Ridley Scott Movie, Faces New Accusations

    The scandal is the latest in a string of similar sexual misconduct charges brought against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, comedian Louis C.K., actor Ben Affleck, Amazon Studios chief Roy Price, and others.

    Meanwhile, action movie star Steven Seagal  is also under fire, facing mounting allegations of sexual misconduct after actress Portia de Rossi accused the former martial arts expert and blues musician over an undated audition for a Seagal movie in his office.

    “He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants,” de Rossi tweeted last Thursday.

    Related:

    'No to Sex Harassment': Harvey Weinstein Banned For Life From Producers Guild
    Matt Damon, George Clooney Shed Light on Weinstein's Harassment Scandal
    Tags:
    denial, allegations, lawsuit, sexual battery, Ben Affleck, Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok