US Drafts New Proliferation Strategy to Replace Nuclear Security Summits

The Trump administration has developed a new strategy to protect nuclear materials from terrorists in an effort to replace high-profile non-proliferation summits that were a hallmark of the Obama administration, National Security Council Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Counter Proliferation Christopher Ford said.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ford referred to a series of nuclear summits hosted by former President Barack Obama. Russia’s decision to skip the final summit in 2016, despite attendance by more than 50 world leaders, poses an obstacle that the new US strategy attempts to address, he explained.

"While discussion of the details of our new nuclear security strategy must await another day, let me assure you that the end of the Nuclear Security Summit process signifies no lessening of attention and priority," Ford stated on Tuesday at the Hudson Institute think tank.

"We recognize that terrorist threats exist in global networks, and that sensitive nuclear or radiological material acquired anywhere could be used against US interests either at home or abroad," Ford said. "This makes the security of such materials worldwide key to the prevention of WMD [weapons of mass destruction] terrorism."

Ford emphasized that the United States is working domestically, bilaterally, and multilaterally to eliminate or minimize the availability of nuclear and radiological materials by locating and re-securing material already outside of state control, and by improving the security of materials that cannot be eliminated.