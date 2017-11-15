US Drafts New Proliferation Strategy to Replace Nuclear Security Summits

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ford referred to a series of nuclear summits hosted by former President Barack Obama. Russia’s decision to skip the final summit in 2016, despite attendance by more than 50 world leaders, poses an obstacle that the new US strategy attempts to address, he explained.
"While discussion of the details of our new nuclear security strategy must await another day, let me assure you that the end of the Nuclear Security Summit process signifies no lessening of attention and priority," Ford stated on Tuesday at the Hudson Institute think tank.
Ford emphasized that the United States is working domestically, bilaterally, and multilaterally to eliminate or minimize the availability of nuclear and radiological materials by locating and re-securing material already outside of state control, and by improving the security of materials that cannot be eliminated.
