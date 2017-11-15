US House Passes $700Bln Defense Authorization Bill

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved on Tuesday evening the National Defense Authorization Act (NDDA) and is sending the legislation to the Senate for a final vote, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy‏ announced in a statement.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Senate will likely vote on the NDAA later this week, and if the final version is approved, the legislation will be sent to President Donald Trump for signature.

"The House just voted 356-70 to give our troops a well-deserved pay raise — their largest increase in 8 yrs [years]," McCarthy said in the statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

Trump has previously backed the NDAA, which includes almost $634 billion in funding for operations conducted by the Defense Department, including nearly $66 billion for operations in the Middle East.

The NDAA comes nearly two months after the Defense Department announced the United States would send more than 3,000 additional troops to Afghanistan.

The NDAA is a US federal law that specifies the budget for the Defense Department. Congress passes a new NDAA each fiscal year.