US House Passes $700Bln Defense Authorization Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Senate will likely vote on the NDAA later this week, and if the final version is approved, the legislation will be sent to President Donald Trump for signature.
"The House just voted 356-70 to give our troops a well-deserved pay raise — their largest increase in 8 yrs [years]," McCarthy said in the statement via Twitter on Tuesday.
The NDAA comes nearly two months after the Defense Department announced the United States would send more than 3,000 additional troops to Afghanistan.
The NDAA is a US federal law that specifies the budget for the Defense Department. Congress passes a new NDAA each fiscal year.
