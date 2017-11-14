At Least Three Reportedly Killed in Shooting at School in California (VIDEO)

US Police have killed a gunman who opened fire at an elementary school in California's Tehama County, according to local media citing the sheriff's department.

The incident took place at 8 am local time at Rancho Tehama School in Corning. Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said that after the reports of a shooting emerged the school building was evacuated.

READ MORE: ‘Almost Inevitable’ US Air Force Will Be Sued Over Texas Mass Shooting

The BBC correspondent James Cook tweeted that law enforcment officers are working on at least five scenes where the shooting allgedly took place. He also said that no children had been wounded.

Police: at least 100 law enforcement staff working on at least five scenes following a shooting near a school in Rancho Tehama, California. — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) 14 ноября 2017 г.

Sara Stinson, a news reporter for Action News Now media outlet, has said on Twitter that shooter was a gunman started a shooting spree at home and then moved to a school.

BREAKING: At least 3 dead in shooting in Tehama Co. it started at a home and moved to the school. Shooter shot and killed by police. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) 14 ноября 2017 г.

The roads in the county have been blocked following the incident.

Parents are in distress stuck behind road block not knowing the status of their kids at school in Rancho Tehama where the shooter ended up. pic.twitter.com/kf7afIPr7z — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) 14 ноября 2017 г.

​Officials say there at least 100 law enforcement officers on scene of about 5 different sites where the shooter opened fire. pic.twitter.com/jschtwbfAb