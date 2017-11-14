Roy Moore 'Should Step Aside' Amid Sex Allegations - Speaker Ryan

An Alabama woman accused Roy Moore, Republican nominee for the December 2017 US Senate Special Election in Alabama of 'sexual misconduct' on Monday. House Speaker Paul Ryan said the allegations against Moore "are credible."

Earlier, two women claimed that Moore groped them when they were teenagers decades ago. Roy Moore denied the allegations, calling them false.

But House Speaker Ryan has called on Roy Moore to "step aside," as he believes that the allegations are credible.

On Monday, the US media published the story of 56-year-old Beverly Young Nelson. According to her, the GOP Nominee Roy Moore assaulted her when she was 16 outside the restaurant where she worked in Alabama in 1977.

The Senator is currently accused of inappropriate conduct with several teenage girls, including one as young as 14, while serving as an Assistant District Attorney in his 30s.

The charges have prompted several GOP Senators to call on him to immediately drop out of the election race.