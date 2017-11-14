US AG Sessions to Look Into Opportunity to Launch Probe Into Hillary Clinton

A letter which has been obtained by the Washington Post suggests that the Justice Department and its head Jeff Sessions might respond to an inquiry from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte to appoint a second special counsel to investigate a number of Republican concerns.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is leaving open the possibility of reexamining the Clinton Foundation's dealings and an Obama-era uranium deal, the Justice Department said Monday in response to concerns from Republican lawmakers.

"Yes you can count on it, Mr. Chairman. The investigation will be conducted honestly," said Session, answering the question whether the Justice Ministry will consider the request for a re-investigation.

There are a number of issues that could be reconsidered such as the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving the Secretary of state from 2009 till 2013 and the Clinton Foundation's activity amongst others. It might also look into some of the Clinton Foundation's dealings, in particular, the 2010 Uranium One deal, which was approved by the Obama administration.

However, previous investigations into the matter found no signs of wrongdoing, saying that there was no evidence that Clinton had participated in any discussions regarding the sale.

Meanwhile, President Trump has repeatedly criticized the Justice Department for not taking measures to investigate this controversial issue.