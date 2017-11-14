Register
    Accuser Beverly Young Nelson points to a photograph of herself in her high school yearbook after making a statement claiming that Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore sexually harassed her when she was 16, in New York, U.S., November 13, 2017

    No, Moore! GOP Senate Nominee Faces Another Sexual Assault Charge

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Another accusation has been levied against Roy Moore, Republican nominee for the December 2017 US Senate Special Election in Alabama.

    56-year-old Beverly Young Nelson has alleged that Republican US Senate candidate Roy Moore assaulted her when she was 16.

    According to her, the incident took place outside the restaurant where she worked in Alabama in 1977.

    At the time, she was physically attacked by Moore in his car, where he reportedly grabbed her breasts and tried to force her head down on to his crotch.

    Accuser Beverly Young Nelson waits before reading a statement claiming that Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore sexually harassed her when she was 16, in New York, U.S., November 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Accuser Beverly Young Nelson waits before reading a statement claiming that Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore sexually harassed her when she was 16, in New York, U.S., November 13, 2017

     

    "I thought he was going to rape me. I tried to open my car door to leave but he reached over and he locked it," the Atlantic quoted Nelson as saying.

    Finally, Nelson said, Moore gave up. However, he attempted to cover his tracks by threatening her after the assault, saying that she was "a child" and he was "the district attorney of Etowah County."

    Judge Roy Moore participates in the Mid-Alabama Republican Club's Veterans Day Program in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, U.S., November 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Marvin Gentry
    Judge Roy Moore participates in the Mid-Alabama Republican Club's Veterans Day Program in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, U.S., November 11, 2017

    "If you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you," Moore said.

    The Senator is currently accused of inappropriate conduct with several teenage girls, including one as young as 14, while serving as an Assistant District Attorney in his 30s.

    READ MORE: Beleaguered Alabama Governor Resigns Amid Sex Scandal

    The charges have prompted several GOP Senators to call on him to immediately drop out of the election race.

