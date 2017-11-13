Register
18:29 GMT +313 November 2017
Live
    Search
    A sign stands outside the National Security Agency (NSA) campus in Fort Meade

    US National Security Agency Reportedly in Jeopardy After Its Cyberweapons Stolen

    © AP Photo/
    US
    Get short URL
    52012182

    The crisis in the NSA caused by a massive hacker attack has decreased the morale of its employees, with many of them reportedly preferring to leave the agency for better-paid jobs.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) According to the New York Times, the US National Security Agency (NSA) has been deeply shaken by a massive infiltration that resulted in the theft of cyberweapons by unidentified hackers.

    Last year, the Shadow Brokers hacking group obtained a number of NSA tools to spy on other countries and issued actual codes for some of these tools. Those responsible for the massive security breach have not been found yet.

    READ MORE: Who is NSA Whistleblower Bill Binney, Dragged By MSM as ‘Conspiracy Theorist’?

    According to The New York Times, the hacking incident had catastrophic consequences for the National Security Agency, calling into question its ability to protect cyberweapons and even its value for US national security.

    "The fundamental purpose of intelligence is to be able to effectively penetrate our adversaries in order to gather vital intelligence. By its very nature, that only works if secrecy is maintained and our codes are protected," Leon Panetta, the former defense secretary and director of the Central Intelligence Agency, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

    The 15-month investigation reportedly failed to reveal whether the security breach was caused by a hacking operation, by an insider's leak, or both. Three people have been arrested since 2015 for taking classified files but it is not clear whether they were involved in the incident that is being described by many experts as more harmful than the disclosures made by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

    The New York Times said that Russia was likely behind the leak of NSA classified information, without giving any specific evidence.

    Last summer, many companies around the world were attacked by virus-encryptors WannaCry and Petya. Many experts believe that the recent wave of ransomware attacks were staged with the use of the leaked NSA codes.

    Related:

    Washington Abuses NSA Mass Surveillance Program to Maintain Global Power
    Over 100,000 Foreigners Under Surveillance of US NSA - Reports
    WannaCry Some More? Cybercriminals Using NSA Hacking Tools to Attack Citizens
    Tags:
    hacker, cyberattack, security, NSA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok