Flynn's Lawyer Denies 'Outrageous Allegations' of Turkish Bribe for Gulen

Robert Kelner, lawyer of the former US National Security Adviser, has vehemently rejected media allegations about Flynn's plan to extradite Gulen to the Turkish government in exchange for a hefty bounty.
"…Today's news cycle has brought allegations about General Flynn, ranging from kidnapping to bribery, that are so outrageous and prejudicial that we are making an exception to our usual rule: they are false," Kelner was quoted by Reuters as saying in a statement.
The two were allegedly involved in the plot almost right after Trump nominated Flynn for the post of US National Security Adviser.
A lawyer for Flynn's son and a spokesman for Flynn's team declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal's report, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, NBC reported about a probe into Flynn allegedly planning to collaborate with Turkish officials to free a Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab. Currently, he is behind bars in the US and faces charges of helping Tehran to scrap Washington's anti-Iranian sanctions.
Flynn resigned after just 24 days in office when it was revealed that he had allegedly lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded Gulen's extradition from the US after the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016 claimed the lives of more than 240 people.
