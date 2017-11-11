Kushner Suggests Firing CNN Staff Over 'Wrong' Election Coverage – Reports

The US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner has reportedly filed multiple complaints to CNN regarding the broadcaster's coverage of the US election in 2016. The Wall Street Journal has revealed that Kushner was particularly very annoyed with the cable news agency's "fact-checking" during the presidential campaign.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Trump’s son-in-law and a senior aide had told Time Warner’s executive vice president of corporate marketing Gary Ginsberg to dump 20 percent of CNN employees over their alleged inaccurate analysis of the 2016 presidential election.

"CNN should fire 20 percent of its staff because they were so wrong in their analysis of the election and how it would turn out," Jared Kushner was quoted as saying by the newspaper, citing its sources familiar with the matter.

Gary Ginsberg has reportedly replied to Jared Kushner that Time Warner, CNN's parent company , would not be able to do that, The Wall Street Journal said, citing its sources.

The newspaper's source in the White House said that this was meant merely as a joke and Kushner did not mean to be taken seriously.

The revelation of Trump's son-in-law controversial comments came days after the reports that the US Department of Justice was forcing Time Warner to sell CNN before eventually approving the telecom giant’s merger with AT&T.

Meantime, the US President Donald Trump has many times accused CNN and other television channels of spreading "fake news" about him.