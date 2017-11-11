Kushner Suggests Firing CNN Staff Over 'Wrong' Election Coverage – Reports

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Trump’s son-in-law and a senior aide had told Time Warner’s executive vice president of corporate marketing Gary Ginsberg to dump 20 percent of CNN employees over their alleged inaccurate analysis of the 2016 presidential election.
"CNN should fire 20 percent of its staff because they were so wrong in their analysis of the election and how it would turn out," Jared Kushner was quoted as saying by the newspaper, citing its sources familiar with the matter.
The newspaper's source in the White House said that this was meant merely as a joke and Kushner did not mean to be taken seriously.
The revelation of Trump's son-in-law controversial comments came days after the reports that the US Department of Justice was forcing Time Warner to sell CNN before eventually approving the telecom giant’s merger with AT&T.
Meantime, the US President Donald Trump has many times accused CNN and other television channels of spreading "fake news" about him.
