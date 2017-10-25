Register
16:49 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Parked Boeing 737-800 aircrafts belonging to budget carrier Norwegian seen at at Stockholm Arlanda Airport Thursday March 5, 2015

    Airlines Preparing for ‘Concerning’ New Security Rules on US-Bound Flights

    © AP Photo/ Johan Nilsson / TT
    US
    Get short URL
    439

    Tighter rules for the approximately 325,000 passengers flying to the US daily are set to take effect Thursday, October 26, major airliners said this week.

    The regulations may include brief security interviews with passengers from 280 airports in 105 nations across the globe, Chanel News Asia reports.

    US President Donald Trump's administration imposed new rules earlier this year mandating "more thorough passenger vetting" and new "measures designed to mitigate the potential threat of insider attacks," Gen. John Kelly, then-secretary of Homeland Security and current White House chief of staff, said in June.

    Laptop
    CC0
    US Proposes Laptop Ban on International Flights Around the World as ‘Severe’ Threat Looms

    "Terrorist groups continue to target passenger aircraft, and we have seen a ‘spider web' of threats to commercial aviation as terrorists pursue new attack methods," a June DHS news release warned.

    "Based on these concerns, the Department of Homeland Security is working to raise the baseline of global aviation security to keep the traveling public safe," DHS noted, adding that the effort would be conducted "in coordination with our international partners."

    Indeed, the US Federal Aviation Agency will propose a ban on large electronic devices stored in checked bags at an upcoming United Nations event. Lithium-ion batteries found in these electronics pose a fire risk most airliners are ill-prepared to suppress, according to an FAA study.

    "The threat is still severe… The terrorist organizations, be it Daesh (ISIS) or al-Qaeda or others, want to have the big explosion like they did on 9/11. They want to take down aircraft, the intelligence is clear on that," Acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke said recently.

    In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York.
    © AP Photo/ Marty Lederhandler
    US Homeland Security Chief Warns Terrorists Plotting New 9/11-Style Attack

    A representative for China Airlines called the new measures a "big issue," while Korean Airlines president Walter Cho told Reuters "it's just inconvenient for the passengers" and that customers should plan to arrive at the airport earlier than usual.

    Airlines for America, a US-based industry association group, said the Trump administration had been flexible during the implementation of the "complex security measures."

    The head of the International Air Transport Association, a trade association representing 275 airliners, or 83 percent of all air traffic, remarked in the Reuters report that the "unilateral measures announced without prior consultation" were "very concerning and disturbing."

    Related:

    Trump 'Panders to Extremist Base' in Revised Travel Ban - US Rights Group
    US Attorneys General Oppose Trump's Appeal in Travel Ban Case
    Russia to Carry Out Observation Flights Over Latvia, Lithuania on August 21-26
    Passengers in Limbo as More Than 110 Flights Canceled Over Pilots' Sick Leaves
    Air France Grounds Venezuela Flights Ahead of Controversial Vote
    Tags:
    restriction measures, flight, Department of Homeland Security, White House, Elaine Duke, John Kelly
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok