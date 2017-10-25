US Taking New Steps to Eliminate Vulnerabilities in Refugee Vetting Process

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has commented on the recent executive order signed by Donald Trump that concerns refugee admission to the US.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump's executive order to restrict refugee admission to the United States "was issued in order to protect Americans by addressing weaknesses in our visa program and refugee vetting system," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are taking new steps to eliminate vulnerabilities in our refugee vetting process that those who would bring harm to our homeland can exploit for destructive ends," the top official added.

The statement comes as on Tuesday Trump signed Executive Order 13780, called Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States. The order resumes the US restricted refugee admissions programs, according to the White House press release. Moreover, nationals from 11 countries believed to pose a higher risk to US national security will face even tougher scrutiny.

At the same time, the authorities refused to name these 11 countries but pointed out that refugee applications from those nations would be judged case-by-case.

According to Tillerson, the Trump administration remains committed to crafting a comprehensive refugee policy that is both compassionate and ensures that the United States can maintain its own safety and security while assisting some of the world's most vulnerable people.