US Speaker Ryan Says FBI Must Give Congress Docs on Trump Dossier Immediately

Commenting on the latest media revelation on the controversial dossier, according to which Hillary Clinton's campaign allegedly paid for the research, Trump has called himself the "victim" of the situation.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US House Speaker Paul Ryan has urged the Federal Bureau of Investigation to immediately hand over to Congress documents related to the Democratic party's funding of a controversial dossier on President Donald Trump.

"The FBI needs to comply with the document requests that Congress has, that’s on their desks right now and they need to do it immediately," Ryan said at a Reuters Newsmakers event in Washington, DC, when asked about the investigation into the dossier.

Ryan's statement came almost simultaneously with the US president reaction to the issue, who called himself the "victim" of the "fake" dossier.

"Clinton campaign & DNC paid for research that led to the anti-Trump Fake News Dossier. The victim here is the President."

Clinton Campaign Paid for Fake Dossier on Trump?

Trump's statement comes shortly after an article by the Washington Post revealed that the infamous dossier, which was compiled by the research firm Fusion GPS, was funded by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

According to media reports, Fusion GPS was originally hired to do the research during the 2016 Republican primary campaign for a still-anonymous Republican donor who wanted to defeat Trump.

It was first reported about the dossier in January, when several US media outlets claimed that the controversial 35-page document written by a former UK intelligence officer, Christopher Steele, contained unsubstantiated claims that Trump allegedly participated in activities that could make him vulnerable to Russian blackmail attempts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov promptly called it a "forgery."

Both Moscow and Trump have repeatedly denied the so-called "collusion" during the latest US presidential race, with Russian officials saying that the claims are aimed to serve as a tool of the inner struggle in Washington. Currently, the alleged Russian interference is being investigated by the special cousel, Robert Mueller, and Congress, with Trump describing the probe as a " witch hunt ."

Most lately, Trump announced his personal personal readiness to take part in the interview with FBI head Robert Mueller as a part the Russia probe, however, adding that "nobody asked me to do that." There has been no official confirmation whether the US president himself is being investigated as part of the so-called Russia probe conducted by both the special counsel and a Congressional committee.

Previously, the US president again refuted any possible collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia and urged the Department of Justice to terminate the ongoing investigation as no evidence had been found.