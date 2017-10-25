Register
16:52 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Drew Gaworski, an instructor for medical device maker Vertiflex, uses a donated human spine to teach Dr. Richard Stayner, (L), how to implant a device during a seminar in Sterling, Virginia, U.S. September 9, 2017. Picture taken September 9, 2017

    US Human Body Market Thriving Amid Lack of Regulation - Report

    © REUTERS/ John Shiffman
    US
    Get short URL
    306

    In its exclusive report, Reuters goes deep inside the body broker industry in the United States, a lucrative market that seriously lacks regulation and provokes controversies.

    Donated bodies play a very important role in medical education, training and research, and demand for body broker services remains high, sometimes even exceeding supply, according to Reuters.

    "Each year, thousands of Americans donate their bodies in the belief they are contributing to science. In fact, many are also unwittingly contributing to commerce, their bodies traded as raw material in a largely unregulated national market," the report said.

    Body brokers, also known as non-transplant tissue banks, are distinct from the organ and tissue transplant industry which is under strict government control in the US, according to the report.

    "The industry’s business model hinges on access to a large supply of free bodies, which often come from the poor. In return for a body, brokers typically cremate a portion of the donor at no charge. By offering free cremation, some death care industry veterans say, brokers appeal to low-income families at their most vulnerable moment," Reuters said.

    Despite the industry’s importance for medical research and the rising demand for the services, there is no national registry of body brokers and no federal law regulates the sale of bodies and body parts for research and educational purposes.

    As the result, in most states anyone can legally purchase body parts and many body brokers can "operate in near anonymity, quietly making deals to obtain cadavers and sell the parts."

    Reuters noted that it is nearly impossible to evaluate the size of this market as there only four states that closely track donations and sales of body parts, including New York, Virginia, Oklahoma and Florida. Based on data obtained from these four states, the authors of the report calculated that from 2011 through 2015, brokers received at least 50,000 bodies and distributed over 182,000 body parts.

    Related:

    Kosovo Children: Married Off or Used as Organ Donors?
    Canada Labels Campaigning for Your Own Organ Donors 'Ethically Acceptable'
    ‘Yes Unless’: Dutch Lawmakers Approve Automatic Organ Donor Registry
    Tags:
    law, medicine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok