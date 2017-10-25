Two Killed in Grambling State University Shooting in Louisiana - Reports (PHOTO)

An unknown perpetrator of an argument that escalated into a shooting at Grambling State University in the US state of Louisiana fled the scene.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A shooting at Grambling State University in the southeastern US state of Louisiana has resulted in two people being killed, local media reported on Wednesday.

The incident happened during an argument in the university's courtyard, the Knoe broadcaster reported, citing Grambling State University spokesman Will Sutton.

​Those shot dead were Earl Andrews, 23, and Monquiarius Caldwell, 23, while the perpetrator, an unknown individual, fled the scene, the news outlet specified.

​The university police chief was informed of the shooting by a student and subsequently deployed officers to the scene, where both victims were pronounced dead, the TV channel, citing Sutton, added. The campus police have also reportedly been cooperating with the local sheriff's office on the shooting probe.

Over the past years, the United States has been suffering from repeated shootings. In one of the most recent and high-profile cases, a man shot dead over 50 people and left over 500 others injured at a music festival in Las Vegas earlier in October. The incident marks the deadliest shooting in modern US history.