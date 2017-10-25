Register
16:54 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton and the DNC Funded Trump-Russia Dodgy Dossier - Report

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    17400

    The controversial and infamous Trump-Russia dossier that alleges US President Donald Trump is little more than a Kremlin puppet was in part funded by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, the Washington Post has reported.

    The dossier, which was compiled by the research firm Fusion GPS, was originally commissioned by unknown right-wing sources while Trump was making his bid for the Republican candidacy. When it became clear the iconic businessman would win the nomination in spite of establishment opposition, the Republican donors stepped aside — but someone else took their place.

    According to the Post, the new donors were the Clinton campaign and the DNC. This was done through Washington lawyer Marc Elias and his law firm, Perkins Coie. The newspaper's anonymous sources said the two organizations shared the cost, but they would not provide a specific dollar sum. None of the parties involved responded to requests for comment.

    U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure to Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S., October 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Trump Wants to Know Who Bankrolled Dodgy Dossier: Russia, FBI, Democrats, All Three?

    Kenneth Vogel, a New York Times reporter, claimed in a tweet that Elias told him "you (or your sources) are wrong" and "vigorously pushed back" on the story when Vogel himself tried to report on it. Elias himself has not commented on the latest report. Maggie Haberman, another New York Times correspondent, also appeared to condemn the delayed revelation, noting that people involved in funding the dossier "lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year."

    ​Fusion GPS claims that the original purpose of the dossier was simply to discredit Trump by revealing negative information about his past business dealings. However, once the DNC and the Clinton campaign hired them, they retained former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, who worked undercover in Moscow for several years. Around the time Steele joined the project, the dossier had narrowed its focus to alleged ties between Trump and Moscow.

    The stop-and-start dossier, which has been abandoned by its benefactors no less than three times, eventually grew to 35 pages.

    Perkins Coie reported that the Clinton campaign paid them $5.6 million between June 2015 and the end of 2016, while the DNC paid them $3.6 million between November 2015 and the present day. It isn't known how much of that money was passed on to Fusion GPS to work on the dossier.

    Members of Congress leave after a series of votes effecting the fast tracking of the Trans-Pacific Partnership on Capitol Hill June 12, 2015 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives voted down a bill that will could effect the fast tracking of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.
    © AFP 2018/ Brendan Smialowski
    Pleading the Fifth: Trump-Russia Dossier Authors Refuse to Testify Before US Congress

    The Democrats then stepped aside in October 2016, and a new organization took their place: the FBI, which offered to pay Steele to continue to dig into Trump. This offer was later rescinded when Steele was publicly identified as the dossier's author in January, and he was reportedly never paid by the FBI. However, the report was allegedly used as part of the basis for the ongoing Department of Justice investigation into Trump's alleged ties with Russian actors, which would make it highly relevant regardless of the credibility of its claims.

    The dossier was finished in October 2016, but multiple outlets refused to publish it as its contents were unverified. Finally, BuzzFeed News, admitting that they had no proof of the serious allegations in the document, published the dossier in January.

    The incendiary dossier is packed with scandalous claims, most infamously that Trump commissioned Russian sex workers to urinate in front of him during a visit to Moscow. The vast majority of claims within the dossier have yet to be verified, nine months after it was unveiled to the public.

    Trump, too, has demanded that Fusion GPS reveal their benefactor. After two of the company's co-founders pled the Fifth, invoking their right not to incriminate themselves rather than testify before the US House Intelligence Committee, Trump tweeted that the "Justice Department and/or FBI should immediately release who paid for [the dossier.]"

    ​In response to Fusion GPS' leadership refusing to testify, HIC chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) subpoenaed the firm's bank records so Congress could identify their benefactor. Fusion GPS has resisted the release of their bank records in court, arguing that "compliance with the subpoena poses an existential threat to [Fusion GPS'] business" because it would "result in the disclosure of several thousand financial transactions and the revelation of [Fusion GPS'] relationship with approximately 25 clients and approximately 30 contractors."

    Related:

    US House Committee Subpoenas Heads of FBI, Justice Dept. Over Trump Dossier
    Judge Slaps Down Trump/Russia Dossier Author’s Attempt to Dodge Testifying
    US Senate Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Co-founder of Firm Tied to Trump Dossier
    US Lawmaker: ‘Pee Tape’ Dossier Creator Must Turn Over Docs or Face Subpoena
    US Senator Demands Testimony From Private Firm Behind Trump Dossier
    Tags:
    Golden Showers, dossier, Perkins Coie, Fusion GPS, House Intelligence Committee, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Democratic National Committee, Christopher Steele, Marc Elias, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok