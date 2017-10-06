Register
16:44 GMT +306 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the ASEAN in Manila

    Lavrov Calls Reports of Trump's Plans to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal Rumors

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21520

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said reports of US President Donald Trump's alleged intention to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran are rumors and a "guess."

    ASTANA (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, the Washington Post newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump intended to "de-certify" the nuclear deal with Iran next week. According to the newspaper, Trump is expected to deliver a speech on October 12, when he will open the door to modifying the agreement as part of a tougher approach toward Iran. Under the terms of the current nuclear agreement, Trump has time until October 15 to certify Iran's compliance. 

    "I do not like to comment on rumors, and the opinion of the media is a very respected opinion for me, but nevertheless, this is a guess yet," Lavrov said commenting on US media reports.

    He also expressed hope that the final decision of US President Donald Trump on the nuclear deal with Iran will be balanced.

    "We hope.. that the final decision that will be made by the US president will be balanced, proceed from today's realities — and they are such that this program is in great demand," Lavrov told reporters in Astana.

    Loud & Clear
    Giving War a Chance: Trump Prepares to Tear Up Iran 'Nuclear Deal'

    He said Moscow heard signals from the White House on the issue of the nuclear agreement with Iran, in connection with which Russia emphasized the importance of maintaining the reached agreements.

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, is an international agreement providing for the gradual lifting of economic and diplomatic sanctions imposed on Iran by Western countries in exchange for closing Tehran's nuclear program. The agreement was concluded between Iran and the P5+1 countries (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, United States plus Germany) in 2015 after years of diplomatic work and came into force in January 2016.

    Earlier, Trump said in his speech to the UN General Assembly that the deal was "an embarrassment" to the United States.

    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, Iran, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Beauty Has No Bounds:' Authentic Portraits of Women From Across the World
    'Beauty Has No Bounds:' Authentic Portraits of Women From Across the World
    Cruise Missile Warning
    Cruise Missile Warning
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok