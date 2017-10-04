Register
06:58 GMT +304 October 2017
Live
    Search
    People walk past the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California on December 29, 2016

    Russian Embassy Issues Footage of US Intrusion in Diplomatic Facility (VIDEO)

    © AFP 2017/ Josh Edelson
    US
    Get short URL
    127961

    Russia has issued footage of the US intrusion in the closed Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Russian Embassy in the United States issued photos and footage proving the US intrusion in the closed Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco.

    On Monday, the US Department of State confirmed to Sputnik that the United States carried out a walkthrough at the Consulate General in San Francisco "to secure the residential portions of the buildings and confirm that all residents had left the premises." On Tuesday, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) did not take part in the walkthrough and that the locks had not been broken.

    "To learn where & when 'they did't break locks, just walked through, looked' follow @MFA_Russia," the Russian Embassy wrote on its Twitter on late Tuesday.

    ​"To emphasize once again, we have not given the US authorities our consent to the lifting of immunity from our diplomatic and consular property, nor do we permit the invasion of our buildings. Nobody has invited US agents to be there. They are intruders. Their actions are outrageous and unprecedented in the history of bilateral relations," the Embassy said via Storify.

    The Embassy added that the US actions violated the international law and voiced the protest against the intrusion in the closed consulate.

    Tensions in Russian-US relations escalated after the United States accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly denied all accusations on the matter.

    In early August, Washington imposed its newest package of the anti-Russia sanctions, which urged Russia to announce that the diplomatic presence of the United States would be cut by 755 people to 455, the same number of diplomatic personnel that Russia had in the United States. Washington responded with closing several Russian diplomatic facilities including the Consulate General in San Francisco. After Russian diplomats left the diplomatic compounds, US security agents entered the premises to perform searches. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that these actions were violating the Vienna convention on diplomatic and consular relations.

    Related:

    Moscow Slams US for Seizing Russian Diplomatic Property, Vows to Retaliate
    Russia to Sue Over Russian Diplomatic Property Seizure in US - Lavrov
    Moscow Selecting Law Firm for Lawsuit Over Diplomatic Property Seizure by US
    Tags:
    invasion, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), San Francisco, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination
    Pure Act of Evil
    Pure Act of Evil
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok