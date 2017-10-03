WATCH: Shocking Video From Inside Las Vegas Shooter’s Hotel Room Emerges

New footage offers an inside glimpse into the hotel suite where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock stayed with his cache of 23 weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition as he prepared to enact the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

The latest casualty count from the October 1, 2017, shooting stands at 59 deaths, with 527 people sustaining injuries requiring hospitalization. Paddock fired on a crowd of more than 22,000 people from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel overlooking the outdoor concert.

The video shows some of the weapons, destruction of the windows, and where the police broke down the door.

​On Tuesday, a federal spokeswoman revealed that Paddock worked as an IRS agent for almost 10 years during the 1970s and 1980s.

On Monday, the US-based American College of Physicians demanded a ban on the sale and ownership of “‘military-style’ assault weapons” like some of the ones used in the massacre.

Speaking out of concern for the nation’s public health, Jack Ende, president of the American College of Physicians, said in a news release "we must acknowledge that lack of a US policy to address gun violence is the reason we have much higher rates of injuries and deaths from firearms violence than other countries. Specifically, we call for a ban on the sale and ownership of automatic and semiautomatic weapons. These are military-style ‘assault’ weapons that were designed to kill as many people as quickly as possible."

© AP Photo/ John Locher US Physicians Call For Ban on ‘Military-Style’ Weapons After Las Vegas Massacre

"Mass shootings, each seemingly worse than the one before, have become frequent and even commonplace,” Ende said, concluding, "something needs to change."

As Timothy Lytton, distinguished professor at Georgia State University College of Law, told Sputnik News Tuesday, however, “Certainly in the legislature there will not be any bills … coming along to either restrict or liberalize gun control.”

Instead, the event will spur lawmakers on each side of the aisle to become “more set in their opinion,” said Lytton, author of "Suing the Gun Industry."



