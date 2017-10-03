US Gun Laws to Be Discussed 'As Things Go By' - Trump

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that US gun laws will be discussed at some point in the wake of a mass shooting which left 59 dead in Las Vegas.

"We'll be talking about gun laws as things go by," Trump told reporters.

On Sunday evening, 59 people were killed and 527 others injured after a gunman opened fire on a music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Restort and Casino. The shooter killed himself before police entered his hotel room.