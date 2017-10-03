Fundraising Platform Gathers $2.9Mln for Families of Las Vegas Shooting Victims

The Clark County commission chair in Las Vegas has raised $2.9 million in 19 hours to provide relief and financial support to the families of the victims in the Las Vegas shooting.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The participants of the humanitarian campaign organized by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County commission chair from Las Vegas, on the online platform gofundme.com have raised $2.9 million in 19 hours to provide relief and financial support to the families of the victims and those injured in the Las Vegas massacre.

"I'm Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas. We are raising funds to assist the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I spent last night with Sheriff Lombardo at Clark County's only level-one trauma center. Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting," Sisolak said in a statement published on the platform's website.

Station Casinos, which operates the widest selection of hotels in Las Vegas, with 10 distinct hotel and casino properties and over 4,000 affordable hotel rooms, has offered free rooms for families traveling to Las Vegas to assist those in need.

"We are devastated by the series of events that occurred Sunday evening. As a Vegas born and bred company, we want to help our community and the place we call home. For families traveling to Las Vegas to assist those in need, we would like to offer free rooms. We will do all that we can to help you and your loved ones," the company said in a statement.

On Sunday night, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 59 and wounding 527. Las Vegas police said they found at least 10 rifles in Paddock’s hotel room and 18 additional firearms, explosives, and ammunition at his home.