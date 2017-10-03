Register
    Russia to Respond to 'Unfriendly' Magnitsky Act in Canada If Law Adopted - MP

    The possible adoption by the Canadian parliament of its own version of the Magnitsky Act will be an unfriendly step toward Russia leading to a response by Moscow, the head of the commission on state sovereignty protection of the Russian Federation Council, Andrei Klimov, told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to media reports, the Canadian parliament on Monday postponed the adoption of the so-called Magnitsky Act for one day.

    "This is clearly an unfriendly step, and such unfriendly acts should not remain without response and unnoticed. The point is that, in principle, no one has the right to interfere in our internal affairs," Klimov said, adding that the reaction to the possible adoption of this act would be decided on after Canadian lawmakers voted in favor of the law.

    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US to Conduct Interagency Vetting to Hold Magnitsky Act Perpetrators Accountable
    The discussion over Canada's own Magnitsky Act started in May when Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said that Ottawa supported a bill making its way through the Canadian parliament that calls for imposing sanctions against foreign officials who could be linked to violations of human rights in their respective countries.

    Russia has repeatedly warned Canada against the adoption of the law. The latest instance was on Tuesday when the Russian Embassy in Canada said that decision of the Canadian parliament regarding the bill might provoke countermeasures from Moscow.

    The United States was the first country to introduce the so-called Magnitsky Act, adopting in late 2012 the law which imposes travel bans and financial sanctions on Russian officials and other individuals believed to have been involved in Magnistky's death and the issues related to his trial.

    Sergei Magnitsky was a lawyer in the London-based Hermitage Capital Management hedge fund. He was arrested in Moscow in 2008 on tax evasion charges and later died of heart failure while in prison. An official investigation into his death was closed due to lack of criminal evidence.

    In 2015, the US Senate adopted the so-called Global Magnitsky Act, which expands Russia-specific human rights and corruption sanctions to other countries.

    Tags:
    law, parliament, Magnitsky Act, Sergei Magnitsky, Canada, Russia
