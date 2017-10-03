Guitarist Caleb Keeter Survives Las Vegas Massacre, Flips Stance on Gun Control

Caleb Keeter, lead guitarist of the Josh Abbott Band, who performed on Sunday afternoon at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas and survived the deadly shooting, has drastically changed his stance on US gun control, now calling for tougher regulations.

The musician has posted a lengthy message on Twitter where he explained how the Sunday tragedy that played out from the Mandalay Bay Las Vegas Casino has changed his mind over gun control in his home country.

The deadly shooting and fearing for his own life made him realize that even a person who has a handgun in their possession legally can be helpless in the face of such a threat.

​The message has already received almost fifty thousand retweets and numerous responses.

Authorities say that at least 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in what has become the deadliest shooting in US history, when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened, what many described as, "non-stop gunfire" from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The death toll from the deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival could still rise.