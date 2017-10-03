Register
12:46 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    People wait in a medical staging area on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S

    Mandalay Bay Heroes: They Gambled With Their Lives to Rescue Others in Las Vegas

    © REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Shooting in Las Vegas (21)
    0 27321

    Latest reports say that at least 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in what has become the deadliest shooting in US history, after 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire in a Las Vegas Casino on Sunday. The number of casualties could have been much higher if not for the self-sacrifice of brave individuals. Here are some of their stories.

    The death toll from the deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas could possibly rise, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said in a press conference on Monday afternoon. Many remain in critical condition after local resident Stephen Paddock terrorized an outdoor concert crowd with what many described as "non-stop gunfire" from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

    Meanwhile, an impressive number of stories emerged in the US media and social networks revealing the heroic and self-sacrificing behavior of people who happened to be on the site of the tragedy that Sunday evening.

    Festival-goers protected their friends and loved ones while exposing themselves to gunfire. Others rushed to help complete strangers, trying to ease their sufferings.

    ​Veteran Marine Taylor Winston, 29, who served in Iraq, and his friend Jenn Lewis found an unattended truck near the venue with the keys still inside. Without any hesitation, they used it to transport victims to the nearby hospital, Winston later told The Daily Beast.

    "Jenn and I luckily found a truck with keys in it and started transporting priority victims to the hospital and made a couple trips and tried to help out as best we could until more ambulances could arrive," the outlet quotes him as saying.

    They transported about two dozen people in two trips to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, so that doctors could attend to them "before they bled out."

    ​A 30-year-old copy machine repairman, Jonathan Smith, who came to Las Vegas to celebrate the 43rd birthday of his brother, rushed to help some music lovers who were so frightened that they didn’t know what to do.

    He later recalled to the Washington Post that he grabbed people and told them to follow him toward a handicapped parking area, away from Las Vegas Boulevard. He said he directed about 30 people away from the site. However, he was then shot in the neck when he stood up to urge a few young girls to get on the ground for better protection.

    People arrive to Thomas & Mack Center via bus after hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at the Route 91 Harvest country festival on early Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas
    © AP Photo/ Al Powers/Invision
    People arrive to Thomas & Mack Center via bus after hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at the Route 91 Harvest country festival on early Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas

    As a result, Smith has a fractured collarbone, a cracked rib and a bruised lung. He is likely to spend the rest of his life with a bullet lodged in the left side of his neck, as doctors decided to leave it, fearing that moving it might cause more damage.

    Steve Keys, a firefighter from Glendale, California, was shot in the chest while performing CPR on a wounded female victim. His story was relayed to The Daily Beast by another festival attendee.

    ​29-year-old Lindsay Padgett and her fiancé Mike Jay used their truck to transport five wounded victims and those accompanying them to a hospital.

    "We were just trying to get people to the hospital. We got halfway there, and as we were getting on the freeway, we saw an ambulance stopped, so we went over and they started taking the most critical people and putting them in the ambulance," Padgett told The ABC News.

    The paramedics, unfortunately, could not save one of the men, who'd been shot in the back.

    However, the most amazing common feature in all of these stories is that none of the people considered themselves heroes and humbly confessed that it was the least that they could have done.

    Topic:
    Deadly Shooting in Las Vegas (21)
    Tags:
    massacre, shooting, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok