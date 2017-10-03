Equifax Credit Agency Estimates 2.5Mln More US Consumers Impacted by Data Breach

Equifax credit rating agency estimated that nearly 2.5 million more US customers' names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver’s license numbers were impacted by a data breach earlier.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Equifax credit rating agency identified that approximately 2.5 million more US customers were victimized by a cybersecurity incident disclosed last month, the company said in a press release.

"The completed review determined that approximately 2.5 million additional US consumers were potentially impacted, for a total of 145.5 million," the release stated on Monday.

On September 7, Equifax announced that a cybersecurity incident likely affected 143 million US consumers. Hackers accessed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver’s license numbers, the company said in a press release.

According to the final review, there is no evidence at this point the attackers got access to accounts of users from countries outside of the United States. Equifax found that almost 8,000 Canadian citizens were impacted instead of previously reported 100,000 individuals.

The company's new CEO Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr. pledged to continue monitor the situation on a daily basis and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Following the cyber-hack at Equifax, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman issued a consumer alert that marked the beginning of a formal investigation into the incident.