Equifax Credit Agency Estimates 2.5Mln More US Consumers Impacted by Data Breach

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Equifax credit rating agency identified that approximately 2.5 million more US customers were victimized by a cybersecurity incident disclosed last month, the company said in a press release.
"The completed review determined that approximately 2.5 million additional US consumers were potentially impacted, for a total of 145.5 million," the release stated on Monday.
On September 7, Equifax announced that a cybersecurity incident likely affected 143 million US consumers. Hackers accessed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver’s license numbers, the company said in a press release.
The company's new CEO Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr. pledged to continue monitor the situation on a daily basis and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Following the cyber-hack at Equifax, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman issued a consumer alert that marked the beginning of a formal investigation into the incident.
