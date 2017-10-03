Las Vegas Mass Shooting Forces County to Declare State of Emergency

The Clark County has declared state of emergency as a result of a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Clark County in the US state of Nevada has declared state of emergency as a result of a mass shooting in Las Vegas that took the lives of at least 59 persons, the county's office said in a statement.

"[The] county Manager of the County of Clark does hereby proclaim that… the potential for a state of emergency does exist in the County of Clark," the statement said on Monday.

Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo said that at least 59 persons were killed and 527 wounded in the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada which occurred outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

"We are currently standing at 527 for individuals injured, and individuals that have died or passed away, 59," Sheriff Lombardo told reporters on Monday.

Police have retrieved 18 additional firearms, explosives, and several rounds of ammunition along with some electronic devices.