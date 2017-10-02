Register
01:08 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Police crime scene tape marks a perimeter outside the Luxor Las Vegas hotel and the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 2, 2017.

    Nevadans Overwhelm Blood Banks After Deadly Las Vegas Massacre (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Shooting in Las Vegas (18)
    149750

    Just hours after an attacker fired a hail of bullets at concertgoers along the Las Vegas strip Sunday night, hundreds of locals made their way to blood banks to do their part to help victims.

    Lines to donate blood were already out the doors of clinics within hours after the deadliest mass shooting in US history took the lives of at least 58 people and injured more than 500 more.

    ​"What we ask for is blood, that's the main thing right now," Carolyn Goodman, Las Vegas mayor, said at a Monday news conference. "If our people want to do something and they are healthy, then please donate blood."

    ​According to local station FOX5 in Las Vegas, several locations have seen a massive turnout, with lines wrapping around buildings and even carrying out onto neighboring streets.

    ​Upon seeing such a large response, United Blood Services began to encourage residents to make an appointment through their website after several people reported waiting for roughly three hours to donate.

    ​Other locations within Nevada have seen an even larger waiting window, ranging between four and six hours.

    ​"The line to donate blood is out the door at United Blood Service," Yasmeen Hassan of KTNV reported Monday. "People have been here all night waiting for it to open."

    Fellow station KSNV reported Uber is also offering free rides to and from UBS donor centers and hospitals.

    ​Julie Scott, senior director of strategic donor marketing for UBS, told Today that the company has sent roughly 200 units of blood and blood products to hospitals treating victims. The American Red Cross has sent in more than 250 additional blood products, the organization said in a statement.

    The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is also directing residents to donate blood at the city's Labor & Health Welfare Clinic.

    ​Donation pages to assist shooting victims have also been posted by others wanting to pitch in. Steve Sisolak, chair of the Clark County Commission, which serves Las Vegas, launched a GoFundMe page with a goal of reaching $1 million in donations for victims — the page has already received $768,600.

    ​Back in June 2016, Florida saw a similar outpouring from residents after Omar Mateen killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub shooting. Residents wanting to donate blood outside of the Sunshine State also waited for hours to help.

    ​The Vegas Strip shooting, which occurred during a performance by country music star Jason Aldean, began late Sunday when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired multiple weapons from his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Per officials, Paddock died at the scene.

    Topic:
    Deadly Shooting in Las Vegas (18)

    Related:

    Las Vegas Shooting Eyewitness Tells Story of Horrific Night
    UN Chief 'Shocked' by Shooting in Las Vegas - Deputy Spokesman
    Fifty-Eight Dead, 515 Injured in Las Vegas Shooting – Police Sheriff
    FBI Says Las Vegas Shooter Has No Connection With Daesh Terror Group
    Las Vegas Massacre Proves 2nd Amendment Leaves US Citizens Vulnerable - Charity
    Tags:
    shooting, Las Vegas, Nevada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok