Nevadans Overwhelm Blood Banks After Deadly Las Vegas Massacre (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Just hours after an attacker fired a hail of bullets at concertgoers along the Las Vegas strip Sunday night, hundreds of locals made their way to blood banks to do their part to help victims.

Lines to donate blood were already out the doors of clinics within hours after the deadliest mass shooting in US history took the lives of at least 58 people and injured more than 500 more.

​"What we ask for is blood, that's the main thing right now," Carolyn Goodman, Las Vegas mayor, said at a Monday news conference. "If our people want to do something and they are healthy, then please donate blood."

​According to local station FOX5 in Las Vegas, several locations have seen a massive turnout, with lines wrapping around buildings and even carrying out onto neighboring streets.

​Upon seeing such a large response, United Blood Services began to encourage residents to make an appointment through their website after several people reported waiting for roughly three hours to donate.

​Other locations within Nevada have seen an even larger waiting window, ranging between four and six hours.

​"The line to donate blood is out the door at United Blood Service," Yasmeen Hassan of KTNV reported Monday. "People have been here all night waiting for it to open."

Fellow station KSNV reported Uber is also offering free rides to and from UBS donor centers and hospitals.

​Julie Scott, senior director of strategic donor marketing for UBS, told Today that the company has sent roughly 200 units of blood and blood products to hospitals treating victims. The American Red Cross has sent in more than 250 additional blood products, the organization said in a statement.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is also directing residents to donate blood at the city's Labor & Health Welfare Clinic.

​Donation pages to assist shooting victims have also been posted by others wanting to pitch in. Steve Sisolak, chair of the Clark County Commission, which serves Las Vegas, launched a GoFundMe page with a goal of reaching $1 million in donations for victims — the page has already received $768,600.

​Back in June 2016, Florida saw a similar outpouring from residents after Omar Mateen killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub shooting. Residents wanting to donate blood outside of the Sunshine State also waited for hours to help.

​The Vegas Strip shooting, which occurred during a performance by country music star Jason Aldean, began late Sunday when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired multiple weapons from his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Per officials, Paddock died at the scene.