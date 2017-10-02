UN Chief 'Shocked' by Shooting in Las Vegas - Deputy Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was shocked about recent shooting in Las Vegas, as UNSG deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was shocked to learn the news about recent shooting in Las Vegas, UNSG deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday.

"He was certainly very shocked and alarmed by this horrific attack that took place in Las Vegas," Haq said. "The Secretary-General will be writing a letter of condolences to the government of the United States to express our sorrow at the large number of killings."

Haq added that the United Nations stands against any mass killing regardless of the motivation.

On Sunday night, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire at a music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Resort hotel in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 515 others.