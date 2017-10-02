Fifty-Eight Dead, 515 Injured in Las Vegas Shooting – Police Sheriff

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 58 people have been fatally wounded in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and 515 are injured, Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo said during a press conference on Monday.

"The number of people that have died has increased to 58," Lombardo said. "Number of injured is at 515."

Earlier the day, Las Vegas police confirmed on Monday that Stephen Paddock was the suspected gunman in the mass shooting in the city, with numerous firearms found in his place of residence. Police confirmed on Monday that the suspect who'd been apprehended was “down,” but urged people to avoid the area. Paddock was said to have opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday evening.