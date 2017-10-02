Register
18:34 GMT +302 October 2017
    Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada

    Las Vegas Massacre Proves 2nd Amendment Leaves US Citizens Vulnerable - Charity

    © AFP 2017/ Mark RALSTON
    US
    The recent Las Vegas' mass shooting stands as an example of how US gun laws are failing to protect the population.

    LONDON (Sputnik) — The recent mass shooting in Las Vegas stands as an example of how US gun laws are failing to protect the population, award-winning UK journalist Ian Overton, who runs London-based charity Action on Armed Violence (AOAV), told Sputnik.

    "I don't think it's any surprise that the worst gun massacre in US history has occurred in Las Vegas – a city that also hosts the world's largest gun fair. The correlation between gun ownership… the sale of guns … and the violence that comes from guns is often hard to absolutely prove. But events like this strongly point to the fact that the Second Amendment is not making the American people safer," Ian said.

    Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson expressed solidarity and sympathy to the US citizens in the wake of deadly shooting in Las Vegas. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has also expressed her sympathy, as quoted on the government's Twitter.

    ​Meanwhile, the shooting at a music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Resort hotel in Las Vegas killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400. At least two off-duty police officers were also killed, with two others being injured as they responded to the incident. The perpetrator, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, is believed to have employed several weapons from his vantage spot on the thirty second floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Paddock's motives are currently unknown and he is not believed to be associated with any known terrorist group.

    Tags:
    Shooting, massacre, charity, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Las Vegas, United States
