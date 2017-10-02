Register
18:34 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Police officers stand along the Las Vegas Strip outside the Mandalay Bay resort and casino during a deadly shooting near the casino, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas

    What Should We Know About Las Vegas Monday Shooting

    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    US
    Get short URL
    0 151 0 0

    On Monday a gunman opened fire on a crowd in Las Vegas leaving 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A gunman opened fire on a crowd in Las Vegas on Monday leaving 50 people dead and more than 400 injured in the deadliest ever mass shooting in the US history.

    Shooting From Hotel Room

    The gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, targeting the crowd of concertgoers Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

    Law enforcement officers are shown on Las Vegas Boulevard South on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
    Daesh Claims Responsibility for Las Vegas Mass Shooting - Reports
    The suspect, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, a Nevada resident, was found dead by the SWAT team in the hotel room. There were numerous firearms inside. Las Vegas police said Monday that the perpetrator of the deadly mass shooting killed himself before police entered the hotel room where he was firing from.

    The motive behind the shooting is unclear yet. The police are looking for a woman named Marilou Danley, for questioning in connection to the shooting investigation.

    "The Clark County Fire Department estimated that approximately 406 people were transported to area hospitals and 50 are dead following Sunday evening’s shooting," the Las Vegas police said.

    One off-duty police officer is among the dead, two on-duty officers were injured.

    US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson David Lapan said that no other public venues in the United States have received credible threat.

    The roads and hotels that were shut down in the immediate aftermath have been gradually reopening.

    Victims not Identified Yet

    The victims have not been identified yet, so it is unclear whether there were any foreign citizens among the deceased or the wounded.

    A police officer takes cover behind a truck at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Las Vegas Police Say Suspect in Shooting Killed Himself Prior to Police Arriving
    Olga Martin, Honorary Consul with the Czech Honorary Consulate in Las Vegas, told Sputnik that the General Consulate in Los Angeles has already been contacted but it is too early to say if any Czech citizens were among the victims of the shooting.

    "We are contacting the local authorities [to find out] if any Czech citizens have been affected… We are very much concerned about this act of violence. It has not happened in Las Vegas before," Martin said.

    The Embassy of Mexico in the United States told Sputnik that they did not know whether any Mexican nationals suffered in the shooting.

    "As far as I understand, US authorities have not identified the victims yet," the embassy representative said.

    Tilman Renz, Deputy Head of Information of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement to Sputnik that the department was dismayed and sad to find out about the tragedy.

    "The FDFA expresses its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is in contact with the local authorities and in the process of clarifying whether any Swiss citizens are amongst the victims of the attack. We have not received any reports or queries in relation to the incident so far," Renz said.

    Condolences Begin to Flow in

    The condolences to the victims and expressions of solidarity from all over the world have begun to pour in.

    "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!" US President Donald Trump said on Twitter.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for Bedminster, New Jersey, from the White House in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Sends Condolences, Sympathies to Victims of Las Vegas Shooting
    Sadiq Khan and Anne Hidalgo, mayors of London and Paris, respectively, the two cities that have seen a number of deadly attacks in the last few years, have also offered condolences.

    "Horrified by the terrible shooting in #LasVegas; my thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims," Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter.

    ​Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for the German government also expressed shock over the events.

    "So many broken lives. Our sympathy + a lot of strength to the survivors," Seibert wrote on his Twitter.

    The official Twitter account of the Dutch Foreign Ministry has quoted Minister Bert Koenders as offering his condolences.

    "Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has also expressed her sympathy, as quoted on the government's Twitter.

    Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said he was shocked by the tragic events in Las Vegas and offered condolences on behalf of the Russians.

    Related:

    Daesh Claims Responsibility for Las Vegas Mass Shooting - Reports
    Las Vegas Police: 406 People Transported to Hospitals After Shooting in City
    Las Vegas Police Say Suspect in Shooting Killed Himself Prior to Police Arriving
    Trump Sends Condolences, Sympathies to Victims of Las Vegas Shooting
    Tags:
    gunfire, gunman, Donald Trump, Las Vegas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok