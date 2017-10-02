Las Vegas Police: 406 People Transported to Hospitals After Shooting in City

According to police, approximately 406 people were transported to hospitals after the shooting in Las Vegas.

"The Clark County Fire Department estimated that approximately 406 people were transported to area hospitals and 50 are dead following Sunday evening’s shooting," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Earlier, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating reports of an active shooter near Mandalay Bay Casino . They later confirmed that one shooter was down.

The Las Vegas police confirmed earlier on Monday that the suspect who'd been apprehended was “down.” The police continued to urge people to avoid the area; part of the highway was closed off.