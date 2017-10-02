Trump Sends Condolences, Sympathies to Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

US President Donald Trump sent on Monday his condolences to the victims the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump sent on Monday his condolences and sympathies to the victims and the families of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!" he said in a tweet.

​Las Vegas police confirmed on Monday that Stephen Paddock was the suspected gunman in the mass shooting in the city, with numerous firearms found in his place of residence. Police confirmed on Monday that the suspect who'd been apprehended was “down,” but urged people to avoid the area.

NBC reported earlier that Paddock was behind the shooting that resulted in 50 people being killed and over 200 wounded. It was also said that Paddock lived in Mesquite, Nevada.