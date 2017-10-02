Over 50 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Las Vegas Shooting - Police

According to police reports, more than 50 dead and over 200 injured in a mass shooting at a musical festival in Las Vegas.

The death toll of the mass shooting in Las Vegas stands at over 50, while more than 500 people were injured, Sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Joseph Lombardo said Monday.

“Now the number of injured I do not know yet, but we are looking in the excess of 50 individuals dead and over 200 individuals injured,” he told reporters.

At this time there is in excess of 50 deceased and over 200 injured individuals. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 октября 2017 г.

Earlier, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating reports of an active shooter near Mandalay Bay Casino. They later confirmed that one shooter was down.

The Las Vegas police confirmed earlier on Monday that the suspect who'd been apprehended was “down.” The police continued to urge people to avoid the area; part of the highway was closed off.

Some flights bound for the Las Vegas airport were diverted in the early hours of Monday following incident.