More Than 20 Dead, Over 100 Injured in Las Vegas Shooting - Police

There have been multiple casualties in the Las Vegas shooting police said Monday.

More than 20 people were killed and over 100 were injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, Sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Joseph Lombardo said Monday.

"We have in excess of 100-plus injured and excess of 20-plus that have died at this point," Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told a press conference.

The Las Vegas police confirmed on Monday that a suspect in the shooting incident who'd been apprehended earlier was “down.” The police continued to urge people to avoid the area; part of the highway was closed off.

“We are comfortable that the primary aggressor has expired or passed away, and is no longer a threat,” Sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Joseph Lombardo told reporters.

Briefing with @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the Strip shooting. At least 20 dead, 100 injured. The shooter was local. pic.twitter.com/CzxRl9Oagw — LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 октября 2017 г.

​According to Lombaro, the suspect is believed to be a “local individual, he resides locally.”

“We don’t know what his belief system was at this time,” the police official said.