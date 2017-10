Eyewitnesses posted a video which captures the first terrifying moments of the shooting spree in Las Vegas. You can hear gunshots and people screaming, as the killer targets his victims from the balcony of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

​Earlier, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating reports of an active shooter near Mandalay Bay Casino. They later confirmed that one shooter was down.

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) 2 октября 2017 г.

At least two were killed and 24 injured during the incident.