07:57 GMT +302 October 2017
    T-45 Goshawk

    Boeing T-45 Training Aircraft With 2 Crew Members Lost in Tennessee - US Navy

    © Boeing
    US
    A US Navy Training aircraft with two crew members aboard is reported missing.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Boeing T-45 Goshawk training aircraft with a crew of two did not return to base after training flight in the state of Tennessee, US Navy reported Sunday.

    At the same time, local media reported a military plane had crashed near Tellico Plains on Sunday afternoon, noting that no one survived in the crash.

    "At approximately 6 p.m. [22:00 GMT], Training Air Wing ONE, based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian, Miss., was made aware of the reports of a jet crash near Tellico Plains, Tenn., in the Cherokee National Forest…. At this time, we know the wing had a T-45C Goshawk training in the vicinity of Tellico Plains that has not yet returned to the air station," US Navy said in a statement.

    Two pilots were aboard the aircraft, an instructor and a student, their status is unknown at the time, US Navy said.

