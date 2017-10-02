Register
03:24 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Social media

    Cheaper Than Bombs: Social Media ‘First Tool’ of Modern Warfare Says US Lawmaker

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10501

    US Senator Mark Warner’s praise of the effectiveness and economy of alleged Russian meddling in US elections could send shivers down what remains of the spine of the international weapons market.

    Waging information warfare against a rival state is much cheaper than dropping bombs on it, said US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA). Talking about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election as if were a proven fact, Warner estimated that such an unprecedented operation — if it had actually happened — would cost very little money to achieve. At the same time, such tactics have proven to be enormously efficient.

    "If Russia's goal was primarily to sow chaos… and secondarily elect Mr. Trump, they had a pretty good rate of return," Warner asserted, speaking at The Atlantic's Washington Ideas convention, produced by Atlantic Media, according to Defense One.

    Senator Warner, a vice chairman of the powerful US Senate Intelligence Committee, has helped lead one of the congressional investigations into the alleged meddling.

    "We may have in America the best 20th-century military that money can buy, but we're increasingly in a world where cyber vulnerability, misinformation and disinformation may be the tools of conflict," he said.

    "What we may have seen are the first tools of 21st-century disinformation."

    Warner is convinced that the allegations against Russia are true.

    Twitter
    © AFP 2017/ Leon Neal
    US Congress Wants Twitter to Find Anything to Justify Russia Witch Hunt - Ex-Senate Aide
    The Virginia Senator pointed out that the Senate Intelligence Committee is confident of three assertions: "that Russia hacked both political parties and used that information in President Donald Trump's favor; Russia attacked but didn't fully break into the voter registration systems of 21 states; Russia used paid advertising and fake accounts on social media to disseminate misinformation to voters," according to Defense One.

    In the meantime, Warner offered a financial estimate of the "meddling" by comparing the cost of influencing US, French and Dutch elections to be "about a quarter the cost of building one F-35 fighter jet," cited by Defense One

    Warner's comparison allows for a new angle, as considering that Russia is the world's second largest arms exporter after the US the "election meddling" allegations could be made available on the open weapons market.

    Where hawkish and fearful nations seek to buy ships, missile defense and tactical networks, "election cybermeddling" could also be offered. A buyer gets an instrument to topple an adversary's government for some $20 million, a quarter of the estimated cost of a F-35, according to a 2012 Bloomberg report.

    Considering the amount of problems that plague the F-35, a cybermeddling  package gets more bang for the buck.

    Jokes aside, however, the Senate Intelligence Committee has yet to prove its allegations, and it appears that their investigation is turning out to be far less productive that they would like.

    Speaking later that same day, Warner said that Twitter shared information regarding alleged Russian activity that he regarded as "frankly inadequate on almost every level."

    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft
    © AFP 2017/ Greg WOOD
    US Navy Sends Two Cyber-War Capable, Ship-Killing Poseidon Bombers to Hawaii
    According to Warner, Twitter identified a woefully inadequate 22 social media accounts linked to some 450 Facebook accounts "that were likely operated out of Russia and pushed divisive social and political issues during the 2016 US presidential election," according to the Washington Times.

    Twitter also said it identified an additional 179 related accounts and took action against those that were in violation of its terms of service. Twitter did not specify how many accounts were suspended or otherwise reprimanded.

    Earlier this month, Facebook announced that it had identified some 470 Russia-driven accounts that had purchased 3,000 ads on its network, according to Decode.

    Considering Twitter has some 68 million active US subscribers, according to a Statista report, the evidence of Russian cybermeddling in the US presidential election is vaporous indeed. Facebook is estimated to have some 214 million users, according to statistics. How several hundred accounts managed to sway the outcome of an election with millions of voters is not disclosed.

    Related:

    Stone Demands Public Retraction of 'Russia Meddling' in Congressional Testimony
    MSM Dream Come True: Sputnik’s Meddling in German Election Caught on Camera
    German Election: Futile Hunt for 'Russian Meddling' Continues
    Tags:
    Cyber Warfare, presidential election, "Russian meddling", F-35 Lightning II, Facebook, Twitter, Mark Warner, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok