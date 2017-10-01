Register
22:51 GMT +301 October 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for Bedminster, New Jersey, from the White House in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2017

    One Pic, 1000 Words: Trump Says Island Wants ‘Everything Done For Them’ (PHOTO)

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    0 27 0 0

    As Puerto Rico faces a humanitarian disaster involving 3.4 million US citizens in the wake of Hurricane Maria, US President Donald Trump’s response has been a lot of nothing, and now there is photographic evidence to back up the US leader’s unpleasant sentiment.

    On Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that some 42 percent of the population of the beleaguered island nation is without drinkable water, and at least 10,000 people are living in 161 shelters. 

    Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria
    © AP Photo/ Carlos Giusti
    ‘I am Done Being Politically Correct:’ Puerto Rico Mayor Criticizes Trump for Mediocre Disaster Response

    Unsurprisingly, the president tweeted criticism of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz: "Such poor leadership ability by the mayor of San Juan and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help…they want everything done for them."

    "Tonight Show" writer Jess Dweck had the ultimate response to Trump's accusations.

    On her Twitter account, Dweck posted a carefully posed publicity photograph of the Trump family at the luxurious Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida with the perfect caption, "They want everything done for them."

    ​The photo, which can be found on Getty Images' website, is part of a series of photos paid for by the US president to show off a lavish lifestyle in various parts of their extravagant golf club. There's even a photo of Melania playing tennis in a gown.

    Mayor Cruz had strong words for Trump on Friday at a news conference, after begging for additional federal assistance.

    "We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy."

    "So I am done being polite," the mayor added, "I am done being politically correct."

    Related:

    Trump’s Responses to Puerto Rico, NFL Protests, and North Korea
    Is Trump’s Indifference Toward Puerto Rico Political Payback?
    Wall St. Vultures: Goldman Sachs Sees "Opportunity" as Puerto Rico Sinks
    Hazardous Hurricane Maria Leaves Puerto Rico De-Energized and Devastated
    Death Toll From Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico Rises to 12 - Reports
    Tags:
    photo, twitter account, Hurricane Maria, Donald Trump Jr, Puerto Rico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok