One Pic, 1000 Words: Trump Says Island Wants ‘Everything Done For Them’ (PHOTO)

As Puerto Rico faces a humanitarian disaster involving 3.4 million US citizens in the wake of Hurricane Maria, US President Donald Trump’s response has been a lot of nothing, and now there is photographic evidence to back up the US leader’s unpleasant sentiment.

On Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that some 42 percent of the population of the beleaguered island nation is without drinkable water, and at least 10,000 people are living in 161 shelters.

Unsurprisingly, the president tweeted criticism of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz: "Such poor leadership ability by the mayor of San Juan and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help…they want everything done for them."

"Tonight Show" writer Jess Dweck had the ultimate response to Trump's accusations.

On her Twitter account, Dweck posted a carefully posed publicity photograph of the Trump family at the luxurious Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida with the perfect caption, "They want everything done for them."

— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 30, 2017

​The photo, which can be found on Getty Images' website, is part of a series of photos paid for by the US president to show off a lavish lifestyle in various parts of their extravagant golf club. There's even a photo of Melania playing tennis in a gown.

Mayor Cruz had strong words for Trump on Friday at a news conference, after begging for additional federal assistance.

"We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy."

"So I am done being polite," the mayor added, "I am done being politically correct."