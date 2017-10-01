Register
21:20 GMT +301 October 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Visitor are seen at the booth of US electric carmaker Tesla Motors, during the press day of the Geneva Car Show on March 4, 2015 in Geneva

    Tesla Plans to Create New Charging Stations That Sell Lunch and Coffee

    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 60 0 0

    Tesla owners, who can surely be proud of their responsible attitude to the environment, might soon get an additional bonus from the worldwide known manufacturer of electric cars.

    Tesla plans to build new charging stations that sell food, coffee and even offer other shopping opportunities for its customers, Business Insider wrote.

    The company's charging stations are currently scattered through the US and other countries, ensuring that Tesla owners have a fast and convenient way to recharge their cars.

    The problem is that they are often located in places where people have few options for passing the time while waiting for their cars to recharge.

    Electric vehicle made by Helwan University students
    © Sputnik/ Ahmad Badr
    Tesla Take Note: Egyptian Students Invent $800 Electric Car (PHOTO)
    By establishing so-called "Megachargers" that are expected to function as charging stations and stores at the same time, the company will give drivers the chance to spend their time with pleasure; these stations will also open new opportunities to its own business.

    Some experts believe that Tesla's new project could involve major companies as Amazon or Starbucks, but others argue that the corporation will likely use it as chance to create new products — for example its own coffee brand.

    "There's no way that Tesla can blow the chance to create its own coffee. They could call it ‘Elon's Blend' — bold, complex flavors, with a hint of, um, musk," Business Insider's observer wrote.

    Tesla, Inc. is an US automaker, specializing in the production of electric cars and residential solar panels.

    Tesla's founder Elon Musk is also known for his other ambitious projects, including a 30-level system of tunnels in Los Angeles and his Neuralink startup.

    The latter company is supposedly developing neural interface technologies that connect our brains to computers.

    Related:

    'Human Robots': a Look Behind the Scenes at Elon Musk's Tesla Factory
    Tesla Rockets to First Place, Overtaking General Motors as Most Valuable US Car
    India Clarifies to Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sourcing Confusion
    Tags:
    station, electric car charging, electric cars, Tesla, Elon Musk, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok