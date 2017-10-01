Tillerson Wasting His Time Trying to Negotiate With 'Little Rocket Man' - Trump

US President Donald Trump called the efforts of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to negotiate with North Korea a waste of time.

In one of his twitter posts Trump commented on Tillerson's recent statements about the US 'direct communication channels' with Pyohgyang, once again calling Kim Jong Un 'Rocket Man'.

On Saturday, Tillerson said that Washington had several lines of communication with North Korea, and the country was probing Pyongyang's willingness to engage in denuclearization talks. Later in the day, the US State Department said that Pyongyang showed no interest or readiness to discuss the nuclear problem.

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 октября 2017 г.

Previsouly US State Secretary Rex Tillerson stated numerous times that the United States would continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the North Korea crisis, but is not ruling out military options.

US President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order expanding sanctions against Pyongyang, threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" if immediate threats emerge and described Kim as "Rocket Man."

North Korea was quick to announce that it may conduct another hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific. Kim accused Trump of exhibiting "mentally deranged behavior" and threatened him with a harsh response.