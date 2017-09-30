Hundreds of People Gather in Washington to Take Part in March for Racial Justice

Hundreds of protesters began rallying on Saturday at Lincoln Park in downtown Washington, DC, to express dissatisfaction with what they say is widespread racial injustice in the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Protesters began arriving to Lincoln Park on Capitol Hill at 10:00 a.m local time (14:00 GMT) for the March For Racial Justice.

They will be joined later Saturday by a second demonstration organized by the March for Black Women.

#M4BW rally in Seward Square is filling up. At least 150 Black women and their supporters here. pic.twitter.com/dN6gunzUYO — Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) 30 сентября 2017 г.

​At 12:00 p.m. local time, the two groups of protesters will begin marching on the US Department of Justice, and onward toward the National Mall.

At the March for Black Women in Washington DC. We will not be defeated! #M4BW #ladypartsjusticeleague pic.twitter.com/EpVB8Pl9DZ — Nicole Moore (@thehotnessgrrrl) 30 сентября 2017 г.

​Organizers for the two national protests chose September 30 as the date for their demonstrations to mark the Elaine Massacre in Arkansas in 1919, when white mobs lynched as many as 240 black sharecroppers who had demanded better pay from white plantation owners.