Use of US Government-Owned Aircraft Now Requires White House Approval

Following the resignation of US Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price over the use of private jets for official business the White House is instructing government officials to spend government funds for travel appropriately.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US government officials must receive approval from the White House Chief of Staff for use of government-owned or chartered aircraft for travel, the Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said in a memorandum.

"All travel on Government-owned, rented, leased, or chartered aircraft, except space available travel and travel to meet mission requirements… shall require prior approval from the White House Chief of Staff," Mulvaney said on Friday.

Senior officials should use commercial air travel unless there is an exception, Mulvaney said. Even if using government-owned or chartered aircraft is legal under federal policy, US government officials must work hard to manage money wisely, he added.

Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price resigned from his post following reports he took five flights on private jets for official business that cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars more than commercial travel.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he was not happy with the flights and was looking into the situation.